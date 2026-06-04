Mike Company Crucible

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A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Battle of Fallujah event during the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 4, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event that signifies the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)