Mike Company Crucible

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, posts security during the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 4, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event that signifies the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)