A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, posts security during the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 4, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event that signifies the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9728105
|VIRIN:
|260604-M-LJ387-1352
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Crucible [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Katherine Fohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.