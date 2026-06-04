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    Mike Company Crucible [Image 10 of 13]

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    Mike Company Crucible

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A U.S. Marine Corps recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, posts security during the Crucible aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 4, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event that signifies the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Katherine Fohn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9728106
    VIRIN: 260604-M-LJ387-1356
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mike Company Crucible [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Katherine Fohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Parris Island
    recruit training
    Crucible
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    3rd Recruit Training Battalion
    Mike Company

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