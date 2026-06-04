Experience through Change Helps HRC Employee Support Others

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Lisa Huerth, a budget analyst with U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Military

Personnel and Readiness Directorate, poses with her husband, Lt. Col. Will Huerth, and

their sons, from left, Leyton Huerth, 13, Lewis Huerth, 10, and Lochlan Huerth, 15,

during Will Huerth’s promotion ceremony in August 2023. (Courtesy photo)