Lisa Huerth, a budget analyst with U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Military
Personnel and Readiness Directorate, poses with her Family during a permanent
change of station move from Washington state to Kentucky while hiking in southern
Idaho. Pictured from left are Lewis Huerth, 10, Lochlan Huerth, 15, Leyton Huerth, 13,
Will Huerth, and the Family dogs, Winston and Skye. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:20
|Photo ID:
|9727563
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-A4484-2111
|Resolution:
|1179x855
|Size:
|296.68 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Experience through Change Helps HRC Employee Support Others
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