Experience through Change Helps HRC Employee Support Others

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Lisa Huerth, a budget analyst with U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Military

Personnel and Readiness Directorate, poses with her Family during a permanent

change of station move from Washington state to Kentucky while hiking in southern

Idaho. Pictured from left are Lewis Huerth, 10, Lochlan Huerth, 15, Leyton Huerth, 13,

Will Huerth, and the Family dogs, Winston and Skye. (Courtesy photo)