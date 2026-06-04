Lisa Huerth, a budget analyst with U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Military
Personnel and Readiness Directorate, poses with her family in downtown
Elizabethtown, Ky., after the Family’s permanent change of station move from
Washington state. Pictured from left are Lewis Huerth, 10, Lisa Huerth, Leyton Huerth,
13, Will Huerth and Lochlan Huerth, 15. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:20
|Photo ID:
|9727551
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-A4484-5151
|Resolution:
|1179x890
|Size:
|394.82 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Experience through Change Helps HRC Employee Support Others
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