Experience through Change Helps HRC Employee Support Others

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Whether she’s helping Soldiers navigate the challenges of a

permanent change of station, supporting multiple teams across U.S. Army Human

Resources Command, or balancing life as a military spouse and mother of three, Lisa

Huerth has built a career around adaptability, resilience and a willingness to jump in

wherever she’s needed most.



Over the years, Huerth has worn multiple hats, business owner, recruiter, healthcare

staffing specialist, military spouse, volunteer and now federal civilian employee, all while

continually finding ways to grow professionally and support those around her.

“You learn pretty quickly how to adjust and make things work,” Huerth said. “Military life

teaches you that.”



Originally from England, Huerth moved to the United States during graduate school,

where she met her husband while he was participating in ROTC at North Carolina State

University. Since then, Army life has taken their family across multiple duty stations,

often moving every few years while raising their three sons.



“It’s definitely hard sometimes trying to balance your career around military life,” she

said. “You’re always thinking about your spouse’s career, your own career and what

makes sense for your Family.”



Despite the challenges that often come with military life, Huerth says those experiences

helped shape her ability to stay flexible, embrace change and continue building new

skills along the way.



Before joining federal service as a GS employee, she spent years running her own

business while raising her children. Later, she transitioned into corporate healthcare

staffing and healthcare IT staffing, helping place travel nurses and specialized

healthcare IT professionals in hospitals nationwide.



“I’ve always enjoyed learning new things and finding ways to grow professionally,” she

said.



Along the way, she earned two master’s degrees and a project management

certification, accomplishments she balanced alongside the demands of military Family

life.



When her Family arrived at Fort Knox three years ago, Huerth decided to pursue a

civilian career with the Army, something she had long considered through her husband’s

military career.



“I’d always known about GS positions,” she said. “At that point, I was looking for

something more stable while still staying connected to the military community.”



Now approaching two years with HRC, Huerth serves as a budget analyst for the

Military Personnel and Readiness Directorate. Her work includes administrative support,

Defense Travel System actions, reporting requirements and helping support Soldiers

and Families through in- and out-processing actions during busy PCS cycles. She also

regularly assists multiple offices across HRC when additional support is needed.



“With PCS season, things can get really busy,” she said. “Everybody’s situation is

different, so you’re constantly helping with different questions and different needs.”

Huerth enjoys the opportunity to continue learning and supporting different teams

throughout the organization.



“Being able to help other offices and learn different skills,” she said. “I enjoy that

because every team does things a little differently.”



For Huerth, the most rewarding part of the work is knowing she can help make

transitions easier for Soldiers and Families during important moments in their lives.

“A lot of people are coming through during major life changes,” she said. “If you can

help simplify part of that process or make things move smoother, it feels good knowing

you helped.”



Her own experiences navigating Army life have helped shape the empathy and

perspective she brings to the role.



“Sometimes opportunities aren’t perfect, but you make the best of them and keep

moving forward,” she said.



That positive outlook also carries into how she approaches professional development.

Huerth regularly takes advantage of Army-sponsored online learning opportunities and

enjoys exploring new areas of interest whenever time allows.



“I like being able to keep learning and trying new things,” she said. “Especially in areas

I’m interested in professionally.”



She encourages junior employees to do the same by learning from the experience and

knowledge around them.



“There’s so much knowledge here if you’re willing to ask questions,” she said. “Learn

from people who’ve been doing this for years and lean into that experience.”



Huerth also credits her coworkers and family for helping her continue growing within

HRC.



“We really support each other,” she said. “We honestly couldn’t do our jobs without one

another.”



Outside of work, Huerth and her husband stay busy raising their three teenage sons,

whose schedules are packed with swimming, football, baseball and basketball. Their

oldest son recently committed to Ball State University for swimming, while their younger

sons continue balancing athletics and school activities.



“We spend a lot of time driving to practices and games,” she said with a laugh. “There’s

always something going on.”



Her family also owns two dogs and a cat who keep them busy as well. In quieter

moments, Huerth enjoys reading, working out and taking walks to recharge during busy

days.



“Sometimes you just need to step away for a few minutes, clear your head and come

back refreshed,” she said.



As her husband prepares for retirement from the Army, Huerth says Fort Knox is

beginning to feel like the place where the family can finally settle down after years of

moving.



“For the first time, it feels like we’re putting roots down somewhere,” she said.



Looking ahead, she hopes to continue growing as a federal employee while remaining

open to new opportunities, new skills and new ways to support Soldiers and Families.



“If another team needs help, I want to be able to step in,” she said. “You’re always

learning something new here, and at the end of the day, it feels good knowing you helped someone."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:00 Story ID: 566956 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Experience through Change Helps HRC Employee Support Others, by Erin Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.