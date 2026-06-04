Claus-Jürgen Wellenreich receives a retirement award.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9727380
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-A4485-5684
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|225.06 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service
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