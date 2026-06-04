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    From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service [Image 3 of 3]

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    From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service

    GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Claus-Jürgen Wellenreich receives a retirement gift from members of the 6966th Transportation Truck Terminal.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 08:04
    Photo ID: 9727378
    VIRIN: 260605-D-A4485-8757
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 215.15 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service
    From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service
    From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service

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