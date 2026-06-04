From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - For over 70 years one name has remained with the 6966th Transportation Truck Terminal, from the Cold War to the War on Terror: Wellenreich.

After 47 years of service supporting the U.S. Army in Europe, Claus-Jürgen Wellenreich retired from the 6966th Transportation Truck Terminal, closing a chapter in a family legacy that spans three generations and seven decades of military transportation operations in Germany.

“My career within the 6966th started in November 1979, where I held several positions in the field of road transportation,” said Wellenreich. “The latest assignment dates back to May 1995, as a highway operation supervisor for this unit.”

However, his connection to the 6966th started before 1979. His father served with the 6966th in the transportation administration department starting in the 1950s.

“Watching my father serving in the 6966th taught me that supporting the U.S. troops in Europe is more than a duty, it is a commitment to something greater than oneself.” said Wellenreich.

That inspiration eventually led to a family tradition of serving as local nationals. Local national employees are hired to support U.S. or allied military missions in their home country.

For the past 11 years, Wellenreich daughter’s, Jenny, has worked alongside him. She is now continuing a legacy that has supported the Cold war, fall of the Berlin Wall, Yugoslavian Regional Conflict, the War on Terror, and modern day conflicts.

Wellenreich hopes that one of his grandchildren can continue the family tradition of sustainment service in the future.

Looking back at his career, several accomplishments and challenges stood out to Wellenreich, starting with his first major mission supporting the Bosnian War.

Fairly new in the supervisory position, Wellenreich was not only entrusted with coordination, managing and overviewing the Eagle Express for the 6966th but also the Convoy Support Center in Germany and Austria along the supply route.

“I was a brand new man with no idea what I had to do, so I had to learn every day,” said Wellenreich.

The Eagle Express was the longest lasting overland supply route in Army history run by the 37th Transportation Command for supporting U.S. military combat operations in the former Yugoslavia region from 1995 to 1999.

“Every day we supported the U.S. forces with everything they needed, ammunition, supplies, explosives and a lot of other things,” said Wellenreich.

The biggest challenge came a few months later in late 1996 when he was deployed and put in charge of a 50-man team taking over 24 heavy equipment transporter systems. For over three months, Wellenreich and his team faced numerous inclement weather conditions while living in tents and also taking care of the vehicles with them. Away from his family, he learned that duty often comes with personal sacrifices, and the support of family is an essential part of the mission’s success.

According to Wellenreich, there was never a dull moment in his time at the 6966th.

“Everyday is different,” Wellenreich said. “You always have new requirements and you must react to them. It’s a unique job between the military and civilians. It requires a lot of ‘out-of-the-box thinking’ since there are no blueprints, you must decide on the situation.”

As his time with the 6966th came to a close, he left some words of advice to incoming employees of the 6966th.

“Whenever you start a career within the 6966th, you have to steal with your eyes, and need to have ears like an elephant,” Wellenreich said. “You need to hear everything, see everything. and make notes. Also make sure to educate yourself and be flexible.”

“My father will leave a huge gap within our unit that cannot easily be filled,” said his daughter, Jenny Wellenreich, who now continues the path of service that her grandfather started 70 years ago and her father continued. “In times of constant change there is constancy like our green uniforms with the flying wheels on our shoulder, the family-like work environment and our ‘pride in professionalism."