Claus-Jürgen Wellenreich hugs his daughter Jenny Wellenreich during his retirement ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:04
|Photo ID:
|9727379
|VIRIN:
|260605-D-A4485-2618
|Resolution:
|682x1024
|Size:
|156.82 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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From Cold War to Operation Atlantic Resolve, the Wellenreich Family Continues Tradition of Sustainment Service
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