Soldiers with the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted a dianostic combat fitness test as part of their annual training at Fort Chaffee, June 3, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:15
|Photo ID:
|9726811
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-DR641-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.