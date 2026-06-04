(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion conducted a dianostic combat fitness test as part of their annual training at Fort Chaffee, June 3, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:15
    Photo ID: 9726811
    VIRIN: 260603-A-DR641-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee
    239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arkansas national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery