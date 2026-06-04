Date Taken: 06.03.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:15 Photo ID: 9726809 VIRIN: 260603-A-DR641-1005 Resolution: 7364x4909 Size: 8.46 MB Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.