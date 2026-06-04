Date Taken: 06.03.2026 Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:15 Photo ID: 9726802 VIRIN: 260603-A-DR641-1001 Resolution: 4567x3262 Size: 3.58 MB Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

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This work, 239th BEB Tests Their Combat Fitness At Chaffee [Image 8 of 8], by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.