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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire [Image 10 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire

    NEUVA ECIJA, PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Bryan Schultz, top, and Pfc. Nicolas Baker, bottom, infantrymen assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages enemy targets together during a squad live fire as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 4, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 04:20
    Photo ID: 9724670
    VIRIN: 260604-A-KP870-1193
    Resolution: 6019x4013
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: NEUVA ECIJA, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire

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    Salaknib
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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