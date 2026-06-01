Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire

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U.S. Army Pfc. Caleb Baggett, right, and Sgt. Austin Hurt, left, infantrymen assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, bound together towards an objective during a squad live fire as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 4, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)