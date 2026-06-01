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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire [Image 5 of 10]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire

    NEUVA ECIJA, PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Taz Del-Rosario, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, tosses a grenade during a squad live fire as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 4, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 04:20
    Photo ID: 9724664
    VIRIN: 260604-A-KP870-1188
    Resolution: 5668x3779
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: NEUVA ECIJA, PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire
    Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire

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    Salaknib
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    25th ID
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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