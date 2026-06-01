U.S. Army Sgt. Taz Del-Rosario, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, tosses a grenade during a squad live fire as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 4, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9724664
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-KP870-1188
|Resolution:
|5668x3779
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|NEUVA ECIJA, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.