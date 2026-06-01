Salaknib 2026: 2-35 ‘Cacti’ Conducts Squad Live Fire

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U.S. Army Pvt. Tanner Crittenden, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, engages enemy targets using an M7 rifle during a squad live fire as part of Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 4, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)