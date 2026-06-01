National Maritime Day at Guam

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HAGATNA, Guam—left to right, Lieutenant Governor of Guam Josh Tenorio; Norma Pillman, N1, Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit (MSC SSU) Guam; Cmdr. Paul J. Tortora, commanding officer, MSC SSU Guam and Governor of Guam Lourdes Alfague "Lou" Leon Guerrero, pose for a photo after the Governor and Lt. Governor signed a proclamation, May 22, 2026, in the Governor’s office, at Hagatna, Guam, proclaiming the day as National Maritime Day. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)