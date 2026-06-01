National Maritime Day at Guam

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NAVAL BASE GUAM—Cmdr. Paul J. Tortora, commanding officer, Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam lowers a wreath into the ocean off the coast of Naval Base Guam during a National Maritime Day commemoration to honor all fallen civilian mariners, May 22, 2026. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)