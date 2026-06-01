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    National Maritime Day at Guam [Image 5 of 6]

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    National Maritime Day at Guam

    GUAM

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    HAGATNA, Guam—The Governor of Guam Lourdes Alfague "Lou" Leon Guerrero, center, meets with members of the U.S. military community and stakeholders after signing a proclamation, May 22, 2026, in the Governor’s office, at Hagatna, Guam, proclaiming the day as National Maritime Day. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 02:38
    Photo ID: 9724542
    VIRIN: 260522-N-IX266-1005
    Resolution: 5415x3610
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, National Maritime Day at Guam [Image 6 of 6], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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