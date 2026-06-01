National Maritime Day at Guam

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HAGATNA, Guam—The Governor of Guam Lourdes Alfague "Lou" Leon Guerrero, center, meets with members of the U.S. military community and stakeholders after signing a proclamation, May 22, 2026, in the Governor’s office, at Hagatna, Guam, proclaiming the day as National Maritime Day. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)