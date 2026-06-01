HAGATNA, Guam— The Governor of Guam Lourdes Alfague "Lou" Leon Guerrero signs a proclamation, May 22, 2026, in the Governor’s office, at Hagatna, Guam, proclaiming the day as National Maritime Day. National Maritime Day is celebrated each year to recognize one of our country’s most important industries, and honor the sacrifices of past and present U.S. merchant mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 02:38
|Photo ID:
|9724541
|VIRIN:
|260522-N-IX266-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Maritime Day at Guam [Image 6 of 6], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.