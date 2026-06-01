U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

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Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit THREE Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Company 3-1 (CTU 77.6) Sailors prepare to conduct joint reacquisition and identification dives alongside Republic of Korea (ROK) divers off the coast of Pohang, South Korea during the 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise, April 24, 2026. The 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise increases combined proficiency between the Republic of Korea Navy and the U.S. Navy through the exchange of tactics and techniques, while enhancing common bonds. The exercise takes place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Devon Goetz)