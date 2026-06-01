U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

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Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit FIVE ExMCM Company 3-1 (CTU 77.6) prepare to conduct Mk16 dives alongside Republic of Korea (ROK) divers during the 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise in Chinhae, South Korea, April 20, 2026. The 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise increases combined proficiency between the Republic of Korea Navy and the U.S. Navy through the exchange of tactics and techniques, while enhancing common bonds. The exercise takes place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Explosive Ordinance Disposal Chief Nicholas Ray)