(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

    Courtesy Photo | Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit FIVE Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures...... read more read more

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    POHANG, South Korea - The U.S. Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded the 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise in the vicinity of Pohang, April 20-24, 2026.

    During the five-day exercise, U.S. Navy and ROKN units worked together to clear a route for ships through a simulated minefield. They utilized advanced mine hunting, detection, and neutralization capabilities, which included the underwater detonation of a simulated mine.

    This Combined Mine Warfare Exercise is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and ROKN designed to increase proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. The partners continue to build upon and refine standardized processes and capabilities to seamlessly operate together based on shared understanding operating procedures.

    ROKN Mine Squadron (MINRON) 52 and U.S. Navy Commander, Task Force (CTF) 77 commanders partnered throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks. This training allowed U.S. and ROKN participants to practice communicating and operating as a bilateral team while maximizing their cumulative mine hunting capability. U.S. Navy participants included personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and staff assigned to CTF-77.

    ROKN participants included Yangyang-class minehunter ROKS Namhae (MSH-575), Nampo-class minelayer ROKS Nampo (MLS-570), Cheonghaejin-class submarine rescue ship ROKS Cheonghaejin (ASR-21), two explosive ordnance disposal companies, and staff assigned to MINRON 52.

    U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 01:18
    Story ID: 566820
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version