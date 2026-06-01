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    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

    JINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit FIVE Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Company 3-1 (CTU 77.6) Sailors prepare to conduct joint reacquisition and identification dives alongside Republic of Korea (ROK) divers off the coast of Pohang, South Korea during the 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise, April 24, 2026. The 2026 ROK-U.S. Combined Mine Warfare Exercise increases combined proficiency between the Republic of Korea Navy and the U.S. Navy through the exchange of tactics and techniques, while enhancing common bonds. The exercise takes place in U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Devon Goetz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 01:10
    Photo ID: 9724512
    VIRIN: 260424-N-NO824-1001
    Resolution: 1430x1073
    Size: 457.85 KB
    Location: JINHAE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise
    U.S. Navy, ROK Navy complete 2026 ROK-US Combined Mine Warfare Exercise

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