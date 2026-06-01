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    CMT-3 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9]

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    CMT-3 Change of Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Corps Information Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, left, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, stands alongside Lt. Col. James D. McGowan, right, incoming commanding officer of CMT-3, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of CMT-3 from Link to McGowan.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 18:57
    Photo ID: 9724255
    VIRIN: 260603-M-VB811-1061
    Resolution: 8169x5446
    Size: 13.9 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMT-3 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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