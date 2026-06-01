CMT-3 Change of Command

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, left, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, stands alongside Lt. Col. James D. McGowan, right, incoming commanding officer of CMT-3, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of CMT-3 from Link to McGowan.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)