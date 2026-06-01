CMT-3 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, left, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, stands alongside Lt. Col. James D. McGowan, right, incoming commanding officer of CMT-3, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command of CMT-3 from Link to McGowan.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9724255
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-VB811-1061
|Resolution:
|8169x5446
|Size:
|13.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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