CMT-3 Change of Command

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. James D. McGowan, incoming commanding officer of CMT-3, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. The passing of the guidon signifies the transfer of command and responsibility within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)