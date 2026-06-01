CMT-3 Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James D. McGowan, incoming commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, outgoing commanding officer of CMT-3, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. Receiving the guidon symbolizes McGowan's assumption of command of CMT-3.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9724247
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-VB811-1049
|Resolution:
|4403x5504
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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