CMT-3 Change of Command

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James D. McGowan, incoming commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, outgoing commanding officer of CMT-3, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. Receiving the guidon symbolizes McGowan's assumption of command of CMT-3.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)