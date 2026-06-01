U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, takes possession of the guidon during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. The guidon symbolizes the authority and responsibility entrusted to a commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9724251
|VIRIN:
|260603-M-VB811-1058
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMT-3 Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.