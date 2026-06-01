CMT-3 Change of Command

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Adam V. Link, outgoing commanding officer of Combat Mission Team 3, takes possession of the guidon during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 3, 2026. The guidon symbolizes the authority and responsibility entrusted to a commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah W. Smith)