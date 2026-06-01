Travis leadership attends Memorial Day event

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Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse Branch bows his head in prayer during a Memorial Day event in Fairfield, California, May 25, 2026. Memorial Day honors U.S. military members who died while serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)