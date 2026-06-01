U.S. Marine Corps veteran Keith Mitchell, left, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2333 commander, and Angie Prill, VFW Post 2333 auxiliary president, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during a Memorial Day event in Fairfield, California, May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members and signifies enduring respect, mourning and remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:50
|Photo ID:
|9723087
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-RX751-1406
|Resolution:
|2894x3617
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis leadership attends Memorial Day event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.