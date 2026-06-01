Travis leadership attends Memorial Day event

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U.S. Marine Corps veteran Keith Mitchell, left, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2333 commander, and Angie Prill, VFW Post 2333 auxiliary president, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during a Memorial Day event in Fairfield, California, May 25, 2026. The ceremony honored fallen service members and signifies enduring respect, mourning and remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)