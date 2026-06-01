Travis leadership attends Memorial Day event

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U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, middle, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, gives remarks during a Memorial Day event in Fairfield, California, May 25, 2026. Memorial Day honors U.S. military members who died while serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)