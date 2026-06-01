U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, gives remarks during a Memorial Day event in Fairfield, California, May 25, 2026. Memorial Day honors U.S. military members who died while serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 12:50
|Photo ID:
|9723080
|VIRIN:
|260525-F-RX751-1276
|Resolution:
|4742x2667
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis leadership attends Memorial Day event [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.