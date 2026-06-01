Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:44 Photo ID: 9722618 VIRIN: 260502-A-LH185-6825 Resolution: 4000x3898 Size: 3.87 MB Location: DE

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This work, May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corp Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.