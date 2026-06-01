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    May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corp Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala [Image 1 of 3]

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    May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corp Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala

    GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Oscar Ayala, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a portrait on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 3, 2026. Ayala was recently inducted into the Noncommissioned Officers Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9722618
    VIRIN: 260502-A-LH185-6825
    Resolution: 4000x3898
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corp Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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