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    May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala

    May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corp Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala

    Photo By Spc. Mya Webster | Sgt. Oscar Ayala, a transportation management coordinator, assigned to 21st Theater...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Story by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany- Sgt. Oscar Ayala, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, was officially inducted into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps during a ceremony held at Tiger Theater on Sembach Kaserne, Germany on May 29, 2026.

    Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Ayala began his Army career by completing basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, followed by Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee, Virginia. He is currently assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, based in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Since joining the Army, he has focused on developing the skills and experience necessary to support mission success and prepare for positions of greater responsibility.

    As he transitions into his role as an NCO, Ayala is eager to embrace the opportunities and challenges that come with leadership.

    “As a new NCO, I’m looking forward to developing my leadership skills and taking care of soldiers so I can make a positive impact in the Army,” he said.

    Ayala views this milestone as the beginning of a new chapter in his career, one centered on mentorship, professional growth and serving those entrusted to his leadership.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:43
    Story ID: 566747
    Location: US
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corp Inductee Sgt. Oscar Ayala

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