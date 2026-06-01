Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:44 Photo ID: 9722616 VIRIN: 260602-A-LH185-1826 Resolution: 4480x3147 Size: 3.3 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corps Inductee Sgt. Elijah Campbell [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.