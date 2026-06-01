Sgt. Elijah Campbell, a public affairs mass communication specialist, assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a portrait on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 3, 2026. Campbell was recently inducted into the Noncommissioned Officers Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9722616
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-LH185-1826
|Resolution:
|4480x3147
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Corps Inductee Sgt. Elijah Campbell [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
May 2026 Noncommissioned Officers Inductee Sgt. Elijah Campbell
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