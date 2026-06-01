Date Taken: 06.02.2026 Date Posted: 06.03.2026 09:44 Photo ID: 9722610 VIRIN: 260502-A-LH185-9740 Resolution: 4000x3201 Size: 3.08 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, May 2026 Noncommissioned Officer Inductee Sgt. Breanna Valencia [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.