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    May RSD Readiness Exercise [Image 18 of 19]

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    May RSD Readiness Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexandra Marrero, the personnel deployment function non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 156th Force Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, uses a telephone during a personnel deployment function line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2026. The PDF line served as the final verification checkpoint, coordinating with multiple agencies to brief Airmen and complete last-minute deployment requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 08:17
    Photo ID: 9722471
    VIRIN: 260517-Z-PB419-2010
    Resolution: 7431x4954
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, May RSD Readiness Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise
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    May RSD Readiness Exercise
    May RSD Readiness Exercise

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    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

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