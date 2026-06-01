May RSD Readiness Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexandra Marrero, the personnel deployment function non-commissioned officer in charge assigned to the 156th Force Support Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, uses a telephone during a personnel deployment function line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2026. The PDF line served as the final verification checkpoint, coordinating with multiple agencies to brief Airmen and complete last-minute deployment requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)