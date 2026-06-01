May RSD Readiness Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Jezer Mulero, intelligence officer with the 141th Air Mobility Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs Airmen during a personnel deployment function line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2026. The PDF line served as the final verification checkpoint, coordinating with multiple agencies to brief Airmen and complete last-minute deployment requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)