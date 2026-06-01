May RSD Readiness Exercise

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in a personnel deployment function line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2026. The PDF line served as the final verification checkpoint, coordinating with multiple agencies to brief Airmen and complete last-minute deployment requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)