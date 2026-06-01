May RSD Readiness Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kiara Rivera, a fleet management and analysis craftsman, and Sgt. José Jiménez, a fleet management and analysis craftsman, both with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, participate in a personnel deployment function line at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 17, 2026. The PDF line served as the final verification checkpoint, coordinating with multiple agencies to brief Airmen and complete last-minute deployment requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez)