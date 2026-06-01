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    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School [Image 5 of 9]

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    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, and students of Humphreys Middle School pose for a photo during a static display at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 3, 2026. A static display of military equipment allows children the opportunity to learn about the systems Soldiers utilize as a part of their mission to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9722118
    VIRIN: 260602-A-ZF147-7252
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School

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    TAGS

    MLRS
    Static Display
    210 FA
    6-37 FAR
    Humphreys Middle School
    South Korea

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