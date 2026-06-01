U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, teach students of Humphreys Middle School about the M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System launcher at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 3, 2026. A static display of military equipment allows children the opportunity to learn about the systems Soldiers utilize as a part of their mission to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9722115
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-ZF147-7906
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.