Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Reynolds, commander, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, teaches students of Humphreys Middle School about the M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System launcher at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 3, 2026. A static display of military equipment allows children the opportunity to learn about the systems Soldiers utilize as a part of their mission to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)