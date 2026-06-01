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    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School [Image 6 of 9]

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    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lynum, section chief, Bravo Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, teaches students at Humphreys Middle School about how to load the M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 3, 2026. A static display of military equipment allows children the opportunity to learn about the systems Soldiers utilize as a part of their mission to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9722116
    VIRIN: 260602-A-ZF147-7646
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School
    Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School

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    TAGS

    MLRS
    Static Display
    210 FA
    6-37 FAR
    Humphreys Middle School
    South Korea

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