U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lynum, section chief, Bravo Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, teaches students at Humphreys Middle School about how to load the M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 3, 2026. A static display of military equipment allows children the opportunity to learn about the systems Soldiers utilize as a part of their mission to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9722116
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-ZF147-7646
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.