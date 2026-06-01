Soldiers from 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment hosts a static display for Humphreys Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lynum, section chief, Bravo Battery, 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, teaches students at Humphreys Middle School about how to load the M270A2 Multi Launch Rocket System at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 3, 2026. A static display of military equipment allows children the opportunity to learn about the systems Soldiers utilize as a part of their mission to defend the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)