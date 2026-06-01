Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off

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Barry Bonds, former San Francisco Giants player, left, stands with U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, 60th Air Mobility Command deputy commander and Harold Pressley, former Sacramento Kings player, at California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2026. The two former players were invited as celebrity judges to find out whose barbecue was best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)