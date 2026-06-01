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    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off [Image 9 of 10]

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    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Barry Bonds, former San Francisco Giants player, left, stands with U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, 60th Air Mobility Command deputy commander and Harold Pressley, former Sacramento Kings player, at California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2026. The two former players were invited as celebrity judges to find out whose barbecue was best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 19:41
    Photo ID: 9721775
    VIRIN: 260529-F-DP535-1147
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 830.09 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off
    Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off

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