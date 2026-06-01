Overall winners pose with the judges during the 2nd annual California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2026. Sheriff’s offices from 15 counties in Northern California came out to Travis AFB to serve barbecue to Airmen and compete to find out whose barbecue was best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9721774
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-DP535-1140
|Resolution:
|1920x1079
|Size:
|903.49 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.