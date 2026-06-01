Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off

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A county sheriff grills hot dogs and hamburgers during the 2nd annual California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2026. Sheriff’s offices from 15 counties in Northern California came out to Travis AFB to serve barbecue to Airmen and compete to find out whose barbecue was best. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)