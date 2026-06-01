Trophies are displayed on a table during the 2nd annual California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2026. Airmen from across the base came together to eat barbecue served by Sheriffs from Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 19:41
|Photo ID:
|9721751
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-DP535-1053
|Resolution:
|1920x1371
|Size:
|489.7 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Marharyta Chumakova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.