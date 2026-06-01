Travis AFB welcomes California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Cook-off

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Trophies are displayed on a table during the 2nd annual California State Sheriff’s Association BBQ Competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 29, 2026. Airmen from across the base came together to eat barbecue served by Sheriffs from Northern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Marharyta Chumakova)